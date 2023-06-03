Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles
Mumbai: City’s water woes to last for at least next three years
Mumbai: Transport department to buy 187 interceptor vehicles
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr TP Lahane
Mumbai: Fake customs official swindles bizman of Rs 26 lakh
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Woman suspect running drug business in Mumbra nabbed, says NCB

The NCB in a statement, "The woman was already a prime suspect in multiple drug cases registered by NCB-Mumbai early this year. The apprehension of the woman has effectively ruptured the illicit drug supply circuit into Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas

Chaotic candids! Kareena, Saif, Karisma step out for family dinner

Chaotic candids! Kareena, Saif, Karisma step out for family dinner

03 June,2023 12:57 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Malaika Arora shares 'happy face' selfie amid shoot in Bandra, check out

Malaika Arora shares 'happy face' selfie amid shoot in Bandra, check out

During a shoot in Bandra, Malaika took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie where she is seen doing a pout

03 June,2023 02:40 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr Lahane

Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr Lahane

Dr T P Lahane addresses press conference on Friday; says all allegations are false

03 June,2023 08:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey
Lifestyle News
Is mental health support a key element of inclusive work culture?

Is mental health support a key element of inclusive work culture?

We are all a combination of our experiences, the expectations we have of ourselves, and those that people have of us, and sometimes it is natural to be overwhelmed

03 June,2023 11:48 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
UTT has given Indian paddlers confidence to take on world's top players: Sharath

UTT has given Indian paddlers confidence to take on world's top players: Sharath

The four-time Olympian also felt that the country’s table tennis landscape is changing quickly thanks to the UTT.  “It [UTT] is taking table tennis to the masses. The league has a different set of rules, unlike regular tournaments, making it interesting for both players as well as spectators

03 June,2023 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Mitarth Tewari

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK