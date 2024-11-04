Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 105 candidates in fray in Mumbai City

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be held in a single phase on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place three days later. A total of 288 seats will go for polls in the state

Netizens react as Sunil questions Triptii Dimri about Animal intimate scene

04 November,2024 07:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Mithun Chakraborty's first wife passes away

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

04 November,2024 06:48 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
'Centre busy with Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls, has little time to focus on J-K'

The remarks in an editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' came a day after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near a crowded flea market in Srinagar, injuring at least 11 civilians

04 November,2024 10:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS | Who was Quincy Jones, the music legend who recently passed away?

Music industry titan Quincy Jones, who produced some of Michael Jackson's best-known albums and collaborated with legends including Frank Sinatra and Count Basie, died aged 91 on Sunday. His 7-decade plus career consisted of many musical accomplishments. (Pics and Report: AFP)

04 November,2024 06:58 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Pakistan 'have a chance' to beat India in Tests? Akram makes striking claim

India, long hailed as masters of securing victories on such surfaces, found themselves exposed during their recent home series against New Zealand

04 November,2024 06:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

