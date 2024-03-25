Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
Navi Mumbai man booked for cheating land buyers of Rs 76 lakh

The case was registered on Saturday on the complaint of a 52-year-old man from Dombivali in Thane

25 March,2024 11:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
2 Years of 'RRR':It's been two years since the Oscar-winning film SS Rajamouli was released in theatres

25 March,2024 12:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday night perfomed ‘Holika Dahan’ as part of Holi festival celebrations at his official residence, 'Varsha', in Mumbai. (Pics/Maharashtra CMO)

25 March,2024 08:54 AM IST | ronak mastakar
Lifestyle News
Holi is here and with all the colours, there is also a lot of food that will be served and drunk throughout the day. Do you want to skip drinking the classic bhaang this Holi? Indian chefs suggest making innovative versions of the classic lassi with versions that include gulkand, dry fruits, kesar and rooh afza too

25 March,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Terms like ‘athletes’ and ‘players’ have been vehemently embraced, transcending gender-specific labels and affirming the equal stature of women in the 22 yards

25 March,2024 11:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

