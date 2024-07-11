Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Houses stalled as ruling parties protest Opposition boycott of all-party meet
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP

Paediatricians resolve to make parents aware of risks of haphazard antibiotic use, which could increase resistance

11 July,2024 02:21 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian was to visit India in 2014 but had to cancel it due to a visa issue. Now, she will arrive to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding.

11 July,2024 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
On Thursday, officials of Western Railway paid homage to those who lost their lives in the catastrophic 2006 Mumbai train bombings. Pics/ X

11 July,2024 12:28 PM IST | Mumbai | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
National Mojito Day: Refreshing mojito remixes for every palate

Ready to level up your mojito game? Renowned culinary minds share their creative takes on this refreshing classic, with easy recipes you can recreate at home

11 July,2024 10:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma also made solid gains among the India batters. Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett gained 25 places to finish at the 96th position courtesy of his two attacking cameos, making 22 off 15 and 26 off nine in the two matches

10 July,2024 10:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

