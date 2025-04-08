Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025

In Focus

Professors in BMC hospitals demand permanent posts, Aaditya writes to BMC chief

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has written a letter to the BMC chief demanding better working conditions for Assistant professors at Municipal hospitals

I-T raid at Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s house? Here’s what Ajay Devgn would do

I-T raid at Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s house? Here’s what Ajay Devgn would do

08 April,2025 06:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ram Kapoor’s wife reacts to her video mimicking Ektaa: ‘I did it so that…'

Ram Kapoor’s wife reacts to her video mimicking Ektaa: ‘I did it so that…'

Recently, Ram Kapoor's wife made a video mimicking Ektaa Kapoor while subtly responding to her video that accused Ram of taking Ozempic

08 April,2025 06:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
SCERT confirms PAT paper leak, files FIR

SCERT confirms PAT paper leak, files FIR

The question paper was found to be leaked and circulated via multiple YouTube channels

08 April,2025 04:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Hypertension and diabetes among top concerns for Indians in 2024: Report

Hypertension and diabetes among top concerns for Indians in 2024: Report

The report highlights that there were 84 per cent online searches that grew year on year for lifestyle diseases with hypertension witnessing the highest growth at 21 per cent year on year

08 April,2025 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Rohit Sharma stand at Wankhede? MCA to mull honour for 'Hitman'

Rohit Sharma stand at Wankhede? MCA to mull honour for 'Hitman'

Rohit is considered one of the finest opening batsmen in white-ball cricket across the globe. Having represented Mumbai in 129 first-class matches, the explosive right-hander has garnered 9,318 runs, including 29 centuries and 38 half-centuries. His top score for the side is an unbeaten 309 runs

08 April,2025 07:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK