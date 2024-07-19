Breaking News
Mumbai: Gym trainer assaults member with mudgar
Mumbai: BMC wakes up after a slab from Andheri flyover collapses
Mumbai: Aanvi was very friendly. We always took her help while planning holidays, influencer's neighbours say
AAI tests instrument landing, radar systems at Navi Mumbai airport
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away after battling cancer
Weather News

In Focus

Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt

While releasing the book, the party's state president Jayant Patil called it a 'trouble engine, not triple engine' government

Bad Newz screening: VicKat, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday and others arrive

19 July,2024 08:38 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Celebrity Life News
R Madhavan reveals secret behind 21-day weight loss

R Madhavan recently opened up about how he lost his potbelly in just 21 days by following a disciplined lifestyle without heavy workouts

19 July,2024 05:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Who is going to address the auto-rickshaw woes outside Bandra East station?

As Mumbai’s monsoon season greets the city with downpours, travel isn’t easy for Mumbai’s office-goers who depend on public transport like auto-rickshaws, especially in Bandra East, which has developed into a prime business district in the city over time

19 July,2024 02:09 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Yeoor Hills, Rajmachi, Lohagad: Explore unique trekking spots in Maharashtra

With the monsoon season here, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbai-based trekkers to help you explore the many trekking routes of Maharashtra

19 July,2024 12:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News

"Gauti bhaiyya would always tell me, Tu match jeetake aayega": Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana came into the limelight when he claimed 28 wickets while playing seven Ranji Trophy matches for Delhi in 2022. Later, he was restricted from playing red-ball cricket due to injuries. Amit Bhandari was later impressed by what he saw and then decided to mentor the pacer

19 July,2024 05:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


