-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
While releasing the book, the party's state president Jayant Patil called it a 'trouble engine, not triple engine' government
R Madhavan recently opened up about how he lost his potbelly in just 21 days by following a disciplined lifestyle without heavy workouts19 July,2024 05:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As Mumbai’s monsoon season greets the city with downpours, travel isn’t easy for Mumbai’s office-goers who depend on public transport like auto-rickshaws, especially in Bandra East, which has developed into a prime business district in the city over time19 July,2024 02:09 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
With the monsoon season here, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbai-based trekkers to help you explore the many trekking routes of Maharashtra19 July,2024 12:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Harshit Rana came into the limelight when he claimed 28 wickets while playing seven Ranji Trophy matches for Delhi in 2022. Later, he was restricted from playing red-ball cricket due to injuries. Amit Bhandari was later impressed by what he saw and then decided to mentor the pacer19 July,2024 05:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT