-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
Will it open tomorrow or won’t it? Civic officials remain mum with work is still unfinished on long-awaited bridge
Kalki 2898 AD continues to dominate the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie has already earned Rs 200 crore30 June,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai
From investigations to arrests, these updates highlight the ongoing efforts of law enforcement and the community's response to crime. Here are the top Mumbai crime stories of the week.29 June,2024 01:33 PM IST | ronak mastakar
The involvement of third-party providers has led to an increase in overall Sri Lankan visa costs due to the service fees charged by the agency, on top of the standard visa fees. This additional financial burden could be a deterrent for budget-conscious Indian travellers or those making last-minute travel plans29 June,2024 10:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Team India defeated South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. Here are some images of people celebrating the win in India (Pic: Anurag Ahire/AFP/File Pic)30 June,2024 01:20 AM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT