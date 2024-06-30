Breaking News
Mumbai: Mum died of cancer due to Khar gynaec’s error, says kin
Mumbai: Lake levels rise by mere inches as city yet to receive heavy rain spells
Mumbai: Andheri set for disappointment yet again over Gokhale Bridge opening?
Mumbai: Conman behind Sakinaka ‘NEET centre’ held in Karnataka
Conduct structural audits of airports: Union Govt
Andheri set for disappointment yet again over Gokhale Bridge opening?

Will it open tomorrow or won’t it? Civic officials remain mum with work is still unfinished on long-awaited bridge

Aamir Khan buys new apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill for a hefty sum of Rs 9 cr

30 June,2024 08:40 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 3: Deepika Padukone-starrer mints over Rs 200 crore

Kalki 2898 AD continues to dominate the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie has already earned Rs 200 crore

30 June,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai crime stories of week: Man arrested for sexually harassing 14-yr-old girl

From investigations to arrests, these updates highlight the ongoing efforts of law enforcement and the community's response to crime. Here are the top Mumbai crime stories of the week. 

29 June,2024 01:33 PM IST | ronak mastakar
Lifestyle News
Planning a trip to Sri Lanka? New visa cost changes you need to know

Mid-Day Premium Planning a trip to Sri Lanka? New visa cost changes you need to know

The involvement of third-party providers has led to an increase in overall Sri Lankan visa costs due to the service fees charged by the agency, on top of the standard visa fees. This additional financial burden could be a deterrent for budget-conscious Indian travellers or those making last-minute travel plans

29 June,2024 10:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
People celebrate Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 win against South Africa

Team India defeated South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. Here are some images of people celebrating the win in India (Pic: Anurag Ahire/AFP/File Pic)

30 June,2024 01:20 AM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

