Pune transporters' body warns of strike if law on hit-and-run cases not repealed
Truckers' protests: Police provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Nashik truckers call off strike after assurance from authorities
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties
Latur receives water supply once a week as storage level in Manjara dam plummets
In Focus

Petrol rush in Mumbai & metropolitan region

As more than half the fuel stations in city, and surrounding areas run dry, panic-stricken hordes mob petrol pumps

Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family responds to Ayesha Khan's claims of aggression

03 January,2024 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Happy Birthday Jisoo! Jennie, Rose, Lisa share pictures with the birthday girl

BLACKPINK Jisoo is celebrating her 29th birthday today. On the special occasion, her band members and fellow blinks took to social media to wish the K-pop idol a very 'happy birthday'

03 January,2024 07:32 AM IST | Seoul
Mumbai
How will I go home: Mumbaikars queue up as fuel stations run dry amid stir

As fuel frenzy descended on city, commuters, who waited for hours to refuel, share horror

03 January,2024 01:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Adarsh Gourav spills the beans on crafting his new look for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

In an exclusive conversation with Midday, Adarsh Gourav from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, opens up about his gruelling training regime, the challenges he faced and what kept him motivated while building the physique for the character Neil Periera

03 January,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
'Cape' of hope!

While Rohit Sharma & Co eye crucial World Test C’ship points in final Test starting at Cape Town today, they can also become only the second Indian team since Dhoni’s band in 2010-11 to leave SA shores with a split series

03 January,2024 07:02 AM IST | Cape Town | R Kaushik

