Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks

The cricket board said it owed Rs 1.7 crore to the Pimpri Chinchwad police, Rs 3.3 crore to the Navi Mumbai police and Rs 1.03 crore to the Mumbai Police

Loveyapa trailer: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan's love has to survive a phone test

10 January,2025 07:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Christopher Nolan's Interstellar finally gets re-release date in India

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar was re-released worldwide in December last year except India due to Pushpa 2 release. Now, Indian fans can rejoice the film on big screen soon

10 January,2025 06:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
HMPV Outbreak LIVE: Govt lab confirms HMPV infection in 8-year-old boy
LIVE Blog

HMPV Outbreak LIVE Updates: An eight-year-old boy from Gujarat's Sabarkantha district has contracted human metapneumovirus infection, taking the number of HMPV cases in the state to three, an official said on Friday. The boy, who belongs to a family of farm labourers from Prantij taluka, was found positive for HMPV in a test run by a private laboratory but health authorities had sent his blood samples to a government lab for confirmation, he said.

10 January,2025 04:01 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
List of world’s most powerful passports in 2025 released; check India’s rank

The strength of a country's passport is dependent on how many countries allow visa-free access to its holder. The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations

10 January,2025 05:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
R Ashwin’s remarks on Hindi ignite renewed language debate across India

Speaking to the students, Ashwin asked if they would be willing to pose questions in Hindi if they were not comfortable with English or Tamil

10 January,2025 07:44 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent

