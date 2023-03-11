Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
In Focus

Maharashtra: Man gets seven years rigorous imprisonment in rape case

Additional sessions judge Dr Rachna R Tehra on Wednesday found the accused guilty of charges under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code

Rani Mukerji: Purpose of film is bigger than box office success

 11 March,2023 11:05 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
Our story was still unfinished: Shekhar Kapur posts about Satish Kaushik

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shekhar wrote a long note saying, he has not come to terms with Satish's death

11 March,2023 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: 170 SSC students to get new exam centre from Monday

State school edu minister promises change from next exam after Sena legislator raises issue in assembly

11 March,2023 07:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
H3N2 flu: All you need to know about the influenza virus

Premium

Mumbai experts say the flu is on the rise due to the change in seasons. They not only suggest wearing masks but also immediately visiting your nearby doctor to treat your cold, cough and sore throat

11 March,2023 09:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Shubman Gill scores second Test century as India reach 188/2

Opener Shubman Gill brought up a wonderful century, also his second ton in Test cricket as India reached 188/2 in 63 overs and trail Australia by 292 runs at tea on day threes play in the fourth match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday

11 March,2023 02:32 PM IST | Ahmedabad | IANS

