Parts of the five-story MHADA building number 2, located near the Shalimar Hotel on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, collapsed around 10.15 am.
Singham Again trailer will reportedly be launched on October 7 in the presence of the film's team including Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone03 October,2024 06:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Pumping station can solve the issue of waterlogging in Sion, Chembur, as well as Matunga03 October,2024 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
With Navratri here, Indians around the country visit temples for prayer and devotion on the first day in not only in Kanpur but also in Jaipur, Reasi and Prayagraj03 October,2024 02:05 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
As the Indian Women's cricket team is all set to begin their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against New Zealand, here are some of the top Indian run-scorers against the Kiwis in T20Is (Pic: File Pic)03 October,2024 05:22 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
