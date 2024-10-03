Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
Mumbai: Slab collapses at Grant Road building, 36-year-old man injured

Parts of the five-story MHADA building number 2, located near the Shalimar Hotel on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, collapsed around 10.15 am.

Rakul hits back at Telangana min who claimed Telugu heroines are drug addicts

03 October,2024 05:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Singham Again trailer: Ajay Devgn and co to have a grand trailer launch

Singham Again trailer will reportedly be launched on October 7 in the presence of the film's team including Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone

03 October,2024 06:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mahul pumping station: BMC to pay Rs 5.8 crore for Mahul pumping station land

Pumping station can solve the issue of waterlogging in Sion, Chembur, as well as Matunga

03 October,2024 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: On the first day of Navratri, devotees flock religious places in India

With Navratri here, Indians around the country visit temples for prayer and devotion on the first day in not only in Kanpur but also in Jaipur, Reasi and Prayagraj

03 October,2024 02:05 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND vs NZ: Top Indian run-scorers against New Zealand in T20Is

As the Indian Women's cricket team is all set to begin their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against New Zealand, here are some of the top Indian run-scorers against the Kiwis in T20Is (Pic: File Pic)

03 October,2024 05:22 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

