Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders strict action in Badlapur sexual assault case
Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests
Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers
Maharashtra: Akola school teacher arrested on charges of molestation

The incident came to light after schoolgirls filed a complaint about the Akola school teacher

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Mohsin Khan suffered a heart attack at 31

21 August,2024 02:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rishab Shetty trolled for saying ‘Bollywood shows India in a bad light’

Actor Rishab Shetty's statement on Bollywood didn’t go down well with a section of netizens, who also pulled up his controversial waist-pinching scene from ‘Kantara’

21 August,2024 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers

Accused’s account was traced by the Santacruz police after a manager from the Ireland embassy reported being defrauded of Rs 7 lakh

21 August,2024 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Bengaluru doctors treat 39-year-old with severe uterine prolapse

The mother of two with stage III uterine prolapse -- a condition where the uterus slips out of its normal position, had a condition was so advanced that her uterus was protruding through the vagina, a rare occurrence for someone her age, as this typically happens post-menopause

21 August,2024 12:13 PM IST | Bengaluru | IANS
Sports News
World Test Championship: Most wickets for India

Here is the list of players with the most number of wickets for India in the World Test Championship (Pic: File Pic)

21 August,2024 03:02 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

