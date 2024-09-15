-
A woman social media influencer who was involved in the incident has come forward with a claim that the police didn't take action after she was allegedly molested during the altercation
A week after welcoming their daughter, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen taking their baby home. The actress got discharged on Sunday15 September,2024 01:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Andheri subway was closed due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall on Sunday. (Photos by Anurag Ahire)15 September,2024 12:41 PM IST | ronak mastakar
As Keralites from all over India celebrate Onam today, they indulge in festivities by going to the temple, making the pookalam, and indulging in the Onam Sadhya later today15 September,2024 12:28 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
The SA Poonawalla Million this year promises to be a very interesting race15 September,2024 08:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi
