Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Cross-complaint filed in Wadala altercation case

A woman social media influencer who was involved in the incident has come forward with a claim that the police didn't take action after she was allegedly molested during the altercation

Deepika Padukone gives motherly touch to her Instagram feed, here's how

Deepika Padukone gives motherly touch to her Instagram feed, here's how

15 September,2024 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh take baby girl home, watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh take baby girl home, watch

A week after welcoming their daughter, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen taking their baby home. The actress got discharged on Sunday

15 September,2024 01:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
In Photos: Mumbai's Andheri subway flooded as heavy rains lash the city

In Photos: Mumbai's Andheri subway flooded as heavy rains lash the city

The Andheri subway was closed due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall on Sunday. (Photos by Anurag Ahire)

15 September,2024 12:41 PM IST | ronak mastakar
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: A glimpse of Onam celebrations around India

IN PHOTOS: A glimpse of Onam celebrations around India

As Keralites from all over India celebrate Onam today, they indulge in festivities by going to the temple, making the pookalam, and indulging in the Onam Sadhya later today

15 September,2024 12:28 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
SA Poonawalla Million poses a puzzle

SA Poonawalla Million poses a puzzle

The SA Poonawalla Million this year promises to be a very interesting race

15 September,2024 08:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK