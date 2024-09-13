-
Bridge to be closed for 3 nights from midnight to 4 am starting Sept 13
TV actress Simran Budharup shared her disappointing experience with the security team at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. She said she was 'rough-handled' and her mother's phone was snatched13 September,2024 10:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Two months ago, Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail for a few days ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections13 September,2024 10:56 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
A new survey released by the dating app, QuackQuack, revealed simmer dating as an emerging trend among Gen Z daters. Relationship experts and Gen Z daters will help decode the popularity, and weigh in on the benefits of this trend13 September,2024 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Hardik Pandya's bowling with the red cherry evoked a lot of interest on social media after the 30-year-old posted a series of stories on Instagram. Hardik Pandya last featured in a first-class match in December 2018. He still remains as Team India's best bowling all-rounder with Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy way behind the Baroda cricketer13 September,2024 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
