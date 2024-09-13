Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: Virginity test removed from MBBS syllabus
Exclusive | Mumbai: Illegal taxis running riot inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park
No more free rides on Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: Fake bank caller dupes man of Rs 1.24 lakh in ATM fraud
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge now put on fast-track
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Gokhale bridge now put on fast-track

Bridge to be closed for 3 nights from midnight to 4 am starting Sept 13

Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt to recreate 'Ikk Kudi' magic for Jigra?

Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt to recreate 'Ikk Kudi' magic for Jigra?

13 September,2024 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
TV actress Simran Budharup gets 'rough-handled' at Lalbaugcha Raja

TV actress Simran Budharup gets 'rough-handled' at Lalbaugcha Raja

TV actress Simran Budharup shared her disappointing experience with the security team at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. She said she was 'rough-handled' and her mother's phone was snatched

13 September,2024 10:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Two months ago, Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail for a few days ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections

13 September,2024 10:56 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Gen Z redefines romance: What is simmer dating?

Mid-Day Premium Gen Z redefines romance: What is simmer dating?

A new survey released by the dating app, QuackQuack, revealed simmer dating as an emerging trend among Gen Z daters. Relationship experts and Gen Z daters will help decode the popularity, and weigh in on the benefits of this trend

13 September,2024 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Hardik Pandya bowls with red ball, triggers speculation over his Test comeback

Hardik Pandya bowls with red ball, triggers speculation over his Test comeback

Hardik Pandya's bowling with the red cherry evoked a lot of interest on social media after the 30-year-old posted a series of stories on Instagram. Hardik Pandya last featured in a first-class match in December 2018. He still remains as Team India's best bowling all-rounder with Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy way behind the Baroda cricketer

13 September,2024 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK