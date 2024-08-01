-
Sudhakar Shinde ordered to return to IRS cadre as state govt acts on the IAS Association’s objections and allegations of irregularities
Tarun Tahiliani said, "I wanted it to be simple, easy, and cool. It's not a couture show. It's not a wedding. Let's talk about medals and ensure our teams are comfortable"01 August,2024 09:07 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The 110-year-old Sion bridge will be closed to traffic for the next two years starting Thursday, August 1. The Central Railway has announced this closure as they undertake the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge. The demolition phase is expected to last four to five months. Originally scheduled for January 20, the bridge’s demolition was postponed due to the LS polls and various exams. Pics/ Shadab Khan and Kirti Surve Parade :: Reported by/ Sameer Surve01 August,2024 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Sanjana Deshpande
The new season of Emily in Paris releases mid-August, and we can’t keep calm. Now’s the time to indulge in a Parisian culinary experience inspired by the show, right here in Mumbai [Report by: Kanisha Softa]31 July,2024 04:49 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
The day's highlight will be Swapnil Kusale competing in the 50m Rifle 3-Position Men’s Final01 August,2024 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
