Mumbai: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 per cent
Mumbai: Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach run over
Mumbai doctors’ strike continues; demands for security mount
Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list
Mumbai: Teacher held for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl in Nalasopara
Mumbai: Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 8-year-old boy

It has been alleged that the accused committed this crime multiple times

Suga drunk driving case: CCTV footage of the BTS rapper falling leaked

14 August,2024 01:23 PM IST | Mumbai
Celebrity Life News
Actor Rajpal Yadav's property in UP's Shahjahanpur sealed by bank

Rajpal Yadav is said to have taken a loan from the Mumbai branch of Central Bank of India by mortgaging his ancestral property in Shahjahanpur

14 August,2024 12:28 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
News
SC refuses interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in corruption case
Delhi excise policy scam

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the CBI on the plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the probe agency in the Delhi excise policy scam

14 August,2024 12:25 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Are cannabis facials the next big skincare trend?

Cannabis-infused beauty products are exploding in popularity, and facials are no exception. Experts delve into the growing interest in cannabis facials and answer pressing questions

14 August,2024 11:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Sri Lanka Cricket rope in Bell as batting coach ahead of Test series vs England

Pakistan are set to play seven Tests at home, facing Bangladesh, England, and the West Indies, with a two-Test series in South Africa

14 August,2024 01:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

