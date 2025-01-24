-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The MSRDC said that it has scheduled the girder installation work for a bridge at (Dongargaon/Kusgaon) on the Mumbai Pune Expressway (Pune bound lane) on January 27, 2025, January 28, 2025, and January 29, 2025
Are you excited about Republic Day 2025? If you're looking for some fashion inspiration to channel your inner desi girl in style, we've got you covered! Take a cue from Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan and check out these amazing ethnic wear ideas that will make you stand out from the crowd. Trust us, you won't regret trying these stunning looks!24 January,2025 04:00 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Central Railway announces five special traffic and power blocks for Carnac Road Over Bridge reconstruction between CSMT and Masjid stations. Scheduled on select nights from January 25 to February 3, the blocks will impact suburban and long-distance train services.24 January,2025 01:48 PM IST | Mumbai
The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released before and after satellite images of the Tent City in Prayagraj, giving an insight into the infrastructural development undertaken in the area for Mahakumbh 2025. (Report: PTI/ISRO; Photos Courtesy: nrsc.gov.in)24 January,2025 01:49 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Rohit Sharma fell short on 28 runs in his first Ranji Trophy match in nearly a decade. He departed on just three runs after facing 19 deliveries in the first essay. It indeed has been that long for Rohit, who has since scored 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 3 and 9 in subsequent outings against New Zealand and Australia24 January,2025 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT