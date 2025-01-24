Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
Traffic block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway for three days, check details

The MSRDC said that it has scheduled the girder installation work for a bridge at (Dongargaon/Kusgaon) on the Mumbai Pune Expressway (Pune bound lane) on January 27, 2025, January 28, 2025, and January 29, 2025

24 January,2025 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Sara Ali Khan's stunning ethnic looks to slay this Republic Day in style

Are you excited about Republic Day 2025? If you're looking for some fashion inspiration to channel your inner desi girl in style, we've got you covered! Take a cue from Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan and check out these amazing ethnic wear ideas that will make you stand out from the crowd. Trust us, you won't regret trying these stunning looks!

24 January,2025 04:00 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Central Railway announces five-night special blocks for Carnac ROB upgrade

Central Railway announces five special traffic and power blocks for Carnac Road Over Bridge reconstruction between CSMT and Masjid stations. Scheduled on select nights from January 25 to February 3, the blocks will impact suburban and long-distance train services.

24 January,2025 01:48 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Before-after satellite images of Mahakumbh area show infrastructural development

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released before and after satellite images of the Tent City in Prayagraj, giving an insight into the infrastructural development undertaken in the area for Mahakumbh 2025. (Report: PTI/ISRO; Photos Courtesy: nrsc.gov.in)

24 January,2025 01:49 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Rohit shows some spark but falls for 28 in second essay on Ranji Trophy return

Rohit Sharma fell short on 28 runs in his first Ranji Trophy match in nearly a decade. He departed on just three runs after facing 19 deliveries in the first essay. It indeed has been that long for Rohit, who has since scored 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 3 and 9 in subsequent outings against New Zealand and Australia

24 January,2025 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

