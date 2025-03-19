Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
Nagpur violence: Curfew continues as 51 named in FIR

According to the FIR, a protest escalated into violence when the crowd began pelting stones and hurling petrol bombs at police officers. The police were also attacked with dangerous weapons such as axes and iron rods. Despite repeated warnings from the cops to disperse, the protestors continued to engage in violent actions

Jaya Bachchan says she’d never watch Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha

19 March,2025 11:33 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
When Manish Malhotra dressed up Michael Jackson in a modern sherwani

Sharing an anecdote, Manish Malhotra dropped some throwback pictures on Instagram and revealed how he assembled an ethnic attire for Michael Jackson within a day sans measurements

19 March,2025 12:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai faces rising heatwave threat, lacks long-term plan: Study

As new report by a Delhi think tank raises serious concerns about preparedness for escalating heat waves, experts suggest that city needs to identify specific causes for effective mitigation. The SFC report is the first systematic assessment of heat resilience measures across multiple Indian cities

19 March,2025 06:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: Sunita Williams' family in Gujarat celebrates her return

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned early Wednesday (Indian time) aboard SpaceX's Crew-9 mission, splashing down off the coast of Florida. With origins in India, Williams' family celebrated here in their village. Here are heartwarming glimpses from the ceebrations

19 March,2025 01:04 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News

"Virat seems to be enjoying his cricket": AB de Villiers

That’s how Virat Kohli should approach the upcoming IPL, feels South African batting legend and his former Royal Challenge B’luru teammate AB de Villiers

19 March,2025 07:17 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI

