According to the FIR, a protest escalated into violence when the crowd began pelting stones and hurling petrol bombs at police officers. The police were also attacked with dangerous weapons such as axes and iron rods. Despite repeated warnings from the cops to disperse, the protestors continued to engage in violent actions
Sharing an anecdote, Manish Malhotra dropped some throwback pictures on Instagram and revealed how he assembled an ethnic attire for Michael Jackson within a day sans measurements19 March,2025 12:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As new report by a Delhi think tank raises serious concerns about preparedness for escalating heat waves, experts suggest that city needs to identify specific causes for effective mitigation. The SFC report is the first systematic assessment of heat resilience measures across multiple Indian cities19 March,2025 06:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned early Wednesday (Indian time) aboard SpaceX's Crew-9 mission, splashing down off the coast of Florida. With origins in India, Williams' family celebrated here in their village. Here are heartwarming glimpses from the ceebrations19 March,2025 01:04 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
That’s how Virat Kohli should approach the upcoming IPL, feels South African batting legend and his former Royal Challenge B’luru teammate AB de Villiers19 March,2025 07:17 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
