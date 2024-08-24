Breaking News
Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: ‘We just want to transfer our girls to another school’
Bombay HC denies MVA bandh today; Opposition to hold silent protest
Dating app scam: Floodgates open
Mumbai: Mother catches 31-year-old trying to rape her two-year-old daughter
TC onboard Mumbai Rajdhani busts major immigration racket

On further investigation by the police, it was later revealed that the Nigerians who don’t get Indian visas take the Bangladesh visa and enter illegally in India

In Pic: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy Jack Blues Bieber

24 August,2024 08:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sumedh Mudgalkar: TV actors who played Krishna

Over the years, Indian television has seen numerous actors take on the iconic role of Lord Krishna. From Nitish Bharadwaj's legendary portrayal in the 1988 Mahabharat to Sumedh Mudgalkar's youthful energy in RadhaKrishn, these actors have captivated audiences with their performances. Whether highlighting Krishna's divine wisdom, playful leelas, or his strategic brilliance, these portrayals have left an indelible mark on viewers. On Krishna Janmashtami 2024, here's looking at 10 actors who portrayed the role of lord Krishna with utmost sincerity  

24 August,2024 12:59 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai: Dabbawalas seek space in new transport modes of Metro and Monorail

The Dabbawalas highlighted the need for luggage compartments just like is present on local trains

24 August,2024 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Mid-Day Premium Monsoon with Marshmallows: Follow these recipes but not without health advice

At a time when Mumbai's monsoon is playing hide-and-seek with city dwellers, there is no better time to experiment with marshmallows. Mumbai chefs not only explain their fascination with the confectionery but also share recipes. On the other hand, a dietitian tells you why you should eat carefully

24 August,2024 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
From 'Gabbar' to greatness! Reflecting on his white-ball cricket ascent

As his career progressed, it became increasingly clear that Dhawan was destined to make a significant impact in limited-overs cricket

24 August,2024 12:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

