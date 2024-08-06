Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
Former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani admitted to Delhi's Apollo hospital

In the first week of July too, Advani was brought to this facility. He was discharged after being kept under observation for a couple of days.

‘Raazi’ actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'I was so shocked'

06 August,2024 02:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Mumtaz says big names would behave like Rajesh Khanna's 'chamchas'

Mumtaz recently recalled her late co-star Rajesh Khanna's downfall. They were a hit pair on screen and worked in almost 10 films

06 August,2024 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Indian High Commission issues advisory for travellers amid unrest in UK
Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK, the advisory said

06 August,2024 01:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai doctors treat 8-year old boy with severe paralysis, oral abnormalities

The patient, Saurya, faced unique medical challenges since birth, including left hemiplegia (half-body weakness) and an abnormal growth in his mouth that was excised early on

06 August,2024 12:04 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the men's javelin throw final

Much like his performance in the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw at the Paris Olympics 2024. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m

06 August,2024 03:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

