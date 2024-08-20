Breaking News
WATCH: Locals in Maharashtra block railway track at Badlapur station after 2 kids were sexually assaulted in school
New roads in Mumbai to decongest Mulund traffic
War of words between allies Shiv Sena and BJP
Will quit if CM says I’m hindering Maratha quota: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Birdwatcher robbed at Karnala Bird Sanctuary near Mumbai
Deepak Kesarkar says schools in state to establish Vishakha Committees
Badlapur sexual assault

Deepak Kesarkar added that schools will suffer severe consequences if CCTV cameras on their campuses are proven to be inoperable.

You can live in Sonakshi Sinha's house but will have to shell out THIS amount

20 August,2024 05:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Meet Sunil Kumar, 7 feet 7 inch tall constable who played Sarkata in Stree 2

Meet Sunil Kumar, who played the role of the demon Sarkata in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2. Amar Kaushik revealed how he found Sunil

20 August,2024 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Badlapur sexual assault

Headmistress and school staffers suspended, here's all you need to know

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged that those responsible will face severe consequences and has instructed that the case be moved to a fast-track court for speedy justice

20 August,2024 03:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: Mid-Day photographers capturing the spirit of Mumbai

World Photography Day: From candid moments to creatively-timed shots, here’s a look at award-winning images clicked by Mid-Day photographers that chronicle life in Mumbai in varied forms.  

20 August,2024 05:51 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
How Pakistan Cricket Board contributed to Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic glory

How Pakistan Cricket Board contributed to Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic glory

Nadeem sent the spear to 92.97m in a jaw-dropping performance to shatter the previous Olympic record of 90.57m

20 August,2024 05:30 PM IST | Islamabad | mid-day online correspondent

