Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Houses stalled as ruling parties protest Opposition boycott of all-party meet
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP
Weather News

In Focus

Maharashtra: Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel

1,560-metre-long passage in Goa has a history of problems

BTS: Jin didn't realize RM was playing 'Dynamite' tune during military discharge

11 July,2024 11:22 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
We Live in Time: Trailer for Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield's romantic drama out

We Live In Time trailer takes the audience through the couple’s journey as they fall in love after Florence Pugh runs over Andrew Garfield with her car.

11 July,2024 10:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Digital drive delays city birth and death certificates

Citizens face prolonged wait times as technical issues hamper the new registration system, leaving many without the essential documents

11 July,2024 06:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
National Mojito Day: Refreshing mojito remixes for every palate

Mid-Day Premium National Mojito Day: Refreshing mojito remixes for every palate

Ready to level up your mojito game? Renowned culinary minds share their creative takes on this refreshing classic, with easy recipes you can recreate at home

11 July,2024 10:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Ruturaj Gaikwad enters top 10 of ICC Men's T20I Rankings

Apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma also made solid gains among the India batters. Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett gained 25 places to finish at the 96th position courtesy of his two attacking cameos, making 22 off 15 and 26 off nine in the two matches

10 July,2024 10:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

