1,560-metre-long passage in Goa has a history of problems
We Live In Time trailer takes the audience through the couple’s journey as they fall in love after Florence Pugh runs over Andrew Garfield with her car.11 July,2024 10:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Citizens face prolonged wait times as technical issues hamper the new registration system, leaving many without the essential documents11 July,2024 06:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Ready to level up your mojito game? Renowned culinary minds share their creative takes on this refreshing classic, with easy recipes you can recreate at home11 July,2024 10:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma also made solid gains among the India batters. Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett gained 25 places to finish at the 96th position courtesy of his two attacking cameos, making 22 off 15 and 26 off nine in the two matches10 July,2024 10:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
