-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
The incident came to light when the victims' parents approached the police station, reporting that their siblings had been missing since Wednesday afternoon
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been pushing his limits when it comes to the physical demands of his onscreen characters. His trainer gave a glimpse of his transformation25 April,2024 11:03 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
RSP boss, Parbhani candidate Mahadev Jankar say Sharad Pawar, Uddhav merely made promises, but BJP-Sena delivered25 April,2024 06:55 AM IST | Parbhani | Sameer Surve
Mumbai’s Dadar Railway Station is a dramatic spot for local trains. With no indicator at the city’s busiest railway station – this Mumbai local sheds two hours every morning to establish order and help lost commuters25 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
India No. 2 Kothari eventually went down 2-8 to Englishman David Causier 2-8 in the best-of-15-frame summit clash25 April,2024 07:01 AM IST | Mumbai | SUNDARII IYER
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT