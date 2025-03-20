Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
Fire breaks out at Sai Sapphire Building in Powai; no casualties reported

A fire broke out on the 17th floor of Sai Sapphire Building in Powai on Thursday morning. Firefighters controlled the blaze without any reported casualties

Amid divorce with Yuzi, Dhanashree features in song about toxic relationship

20 March,2025 12:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rakesh Roshan says people warned him against Rekha: 'She troubled those who...'

Rakesh Roshan and Rekha have collaborated on Khoobsurat, Aakraman, Aurat, Khoon Bhari Maang, Koi... Mil Gaya, and the Krrish franchise. He recalled the time there were rumours about her being difficult to work with

20 March,2025 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Foreign influencers in dock for handling protected species for social media like

Activists urge Forest Department to take legal action against Michael Holston and Mickael Aparicio for making reels with snakes in Navi Mumbai. Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO RAWW Pawan Sharma said, “Influencers need to be responsible and understand that they can’t upload illegal, unethical and unsafe handling of wildlife

20 March,2025 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Mumbai Guide News
Navroze: Along with Parsi cuisine, savour regional Indian festive food in Mumbai

An Indian regional cuisine restaurant in Kala Ghoda ushers the new season with home chefs celebrating festive food from their home turfs

20 March,2025 08:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Phorum Pandya
Sports News
IPL 2025: Sanju Samson will not captain Rajasthan Royals? See details

Sanju Samson had sustained an injury on his finger during a T20I match against England, following which he had undergone surgery

20 March,2025 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

