Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Badlapur police nab notorious chain snatcher after 45-day manhunt

More than 6 incidents of chain snatching were reported by women above the age of 40, and thanks to the accused’s detailed plan of action and swift execution, police kept looking after him with failed attempts

In Pics: Salman Khan makes stylish entry at Sohail Khan's 54th birthday

In Pics: Salman Khan makes stylish entry at Sohail Khan's 54th birthday

21 December,2024 10:58 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Digvijay Rathee evicted from Bigg Boss 18, here's why

Digvijay Rathee evicted from Bigg Boss 18, here's why

In a shocking episode of Big Boss 18, Digvijay Rathee, one of the top contestants of the show was eliminated. This eviction came as a shocker for everyone because till now Digvijay had been playing smartly

21 December,2024 12:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Four staffers of telecom services firm interrogated, released after verification
Sanjay Raut residence recce

Four staffers of telecom services firm interrogated, released after verification

The men were employees of Insta ICT Solution, a telecom network services company, and were testing the network in the area on Saturday

21 December,2024 12:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Srinagar experiences coldest night since 1974 as Chillai Kalan begins in Kashmir

Srinagar experiences coldest night since 1974 as Chillai Kalan begins in Kashmir

In Srinagar, the temperature came down to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius on Friday night from minus 6.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, the meteorological department said

21 December,2024 02:23 PM IST | Srinagar | PTI
Sports News
Robin Uthappa at risk of arrest for alleged Rs 24 lakh provident fund scam

Robin Uthappa at risk of arrest for alleged Rs 24 lakh provident fund scam

Uthappa has been given until December 27 to settle outstanding dues of nearly Rs 24 lakh, failing which he will face arrest

21 December,2024 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK