Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Navi Mumbai: Firm hit by Rs 85 lakh fraud via WhatsApp

Scammer duped accountant by posing as his boss; similar case involving Rs 1.3cr reported

In Pics: Salman Khan makes stylish entry at Sohail Khan's 54th birthday

In Pics: Salman Khan makes stylish entry at Sohail Khan's 54th birthday

21 December,2024 10:58 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan makes first public appearance after kidnapping

Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan makes first public appearance after kidnapping

Mushtaq Khan was kidnapped in Meerut last month when he went to the city to attend an event. Days after the incident, the actor made his first appearance for Vanvaas screening

21 December,2024 09:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: New family arrangement law to simplify flat ownership transfers

Mumbai: New family arrangement law to simplify flat ownership transfers

MSCS Act provision ensures smoother handing over of property rights in housing societies when members expire without leaving behind wills

21 December,2024 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Mumbai Guide News
St. Francis Xavier Exposition 2024: Vasai’s saintly link with Bom Jesus Basilica

St. Francis Xavier Exposition 2024: Vasai’s saintly link with Bom Jesus Basilica

We meet the third-generation Sequeira Brothers who created history by crafting the first-ever electric carriage that carried 16th Century Jesuit St Francis Xavier’s relics during the ongoing decennial exposition

21 December,2024 10:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Devashish Kamble
Sports News
'Hope we do it again!': Ameeta Mehra

'Hope we do it again!': Ameeta Mehra

African Gold has won all his five starts, including the Colts' Championship Stakes both at Bangalore and Hyderabad

21 December,2024 07:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK