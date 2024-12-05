-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
The Thane police have registered an FIR and are in the process of identifying the mob and apprehending the accused
Rohman Shawl made his acting debut with the recently released Tamil film 'Amaran'. The actor who plays the antagonist in the biographical drama spoke to mid-day.com about bagging the film without an audition05 December,2024 10:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a bouncer at Salman Khan's Mumbai shoot, invoking Lawrence Bishnoi's name05 December,2024 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy05 December,2024 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Kanisha Softa
Couto had visited Kambli’s residence in Bandra in August after the first video of him struggling to walk went viral05 December,2024 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT