Breaking News
Mumbai: Passer-by dies after trees collapse in Worli
Airoli MLA steps in to save 200 trees in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Sena (UBT) triumphs in Graduates’ seat
Pankaja Munde guaranteed a place in the legislature
Mumbai: Malaria cases fall in two wards in city
Weather News

In Focus

Maharashtra: Racket facilitating bail with bogus documents busted, five held

The gang used a photocopy centre in Mumbra area of Thane district to produce fake documents including Aadhaar cards, said senior inspector Vijaykumar Deshmukh of Thane Nagar police station

Latest OTT releases to watch this week: Mirzapur season 3 to Furiosa

Latest OTT releases to watch this week: Mirzapur season 3 to Furiosa

02 July,2024 03:52 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
77th Locarno Film Festival: SRK to Be honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera

77th Locarno Film Festival: SRK to Be honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera

77th Locarno Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the festival. His 2002 film Devdas will also be screened there

02 July,2024 03:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Varsha Gaikwad offers four-point solution to make suburban railway network safe

Varsha Gaikwad offers four-point solution to make suburban railway network safe

Staggered work hours, increased train frequency, modernised infra among tips in letter to railway minister

02 July,2024 06:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Plastic Free July: The overlooked plastics in your life and how to go green

Mid-Day Premium Plastic Free July: The overlooked plastics in your life and how to go green

Plastic Free July: Plastic bags and containers are the obvious items under scrutiny while taking into account the plastic waste we generate. However, other everyday plastic items escape our attention. Eco-champions, who have adopted a low-waste lifestyle, share ways and alternatives to manage the use of such products

02 July,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Sudarshan, Jitesh, Harshit added as replacements in IND's squad for ZIM tour

Sudarshan, Jitesh, Harshit added as replacements in IND's squad for ZIM tour

The first match of the five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at the same venue, which will host all five games

02 July,2024 06:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


