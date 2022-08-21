In Focus
'There was no guilt or remorse': Bilkis Bano's lawyer after release of rapists21 August,2022 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Yusra Husain After remission of 11 accused convicted in the Bilkis Bano rape and murder case of 2002, her lawyer and activists who fear that it will set a wrong precedent for other criminals, make a plea for justice
He says: "I am a huge fan of Urmila ma'am as well as Bhagyashree ma'am, and I have seen all of their work to date. Since I was young, I had a crush on Urmila ma'am and Bhagyashree ma'am, and I am still crushing on them a little bit"21 August,2022 11:27 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
The second part of a series that asks who built Mumbai, finds that the East Indians, one the oldest inhabitants of Mumbai, are confused with Goans and so often overlooked21 August,2022 07:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Mitali Parekh
Facial serums and oils are increasingly penetrating the Indian skincare market with an increased discussion on their skin-strengthening properties. Experts decode the difference between the two and their appropriate usage based on skin type21 August,2022 09:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Usain Bolt is regarded as the fastest man on the planet who makes sprinting events look like child's play with his immense speed. With a name befitting his athletic prowess, Usain will go down as one of the best athletes of all time. Pictures Courtesy/ Official Instagram account of Usain Bolt21 August,2022 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai