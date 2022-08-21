×
Breaking News
22 killed, several injured due to rain-triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh
Alia Bhatt on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Balika Vadhu': We did costume rehearsals, look-tests, danced on Dola Re Dola
Mumbai Police detains one in '26/11-like' terror attack threat message case
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Maharashtra records 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866

In Focus

'There was no guilt or remorse': Bilkis Bano's lawyer after release of rapists

After remission of 11 accused convicted in the Bilkis Bano rape and murder case of 2002, her lawyer and activists who fear that it will set a wrong precedent for other criminals, make a plea for justice

Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim's brother Kaskar hospitalised after chest pain complaint

From marrying Ranbir to being an SLB actress, here are a few confessions of Alia Sit with Hitlist

Entertainment News
Did you know Vijay Deverakonda had a crush on Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree?

He says: "I am a huge fan of Urmila ma'am as well as Bhagyashree ma'am, and I have seen all of their work to date. Since I was young, I had a crush on Urmila ma'am and Bhagyashree ma'am, and I am still crushing on them a little bit"

21 August,2022 11:27 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sunday Mid-Day News
Say hello to Bombay’s first citizens

The second part of a series that asks who built Mumbai, finds that the East Indians, one the oldest inhabitants of Mumbai, are confused with Goans and so often overlooked

21 August,2022 07:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Mitali Parekh
Lifestyle News
Facial serums and oils: When and how to use these trendy skincare products?

Premium

Facial serums and oils are increasingly penetrating the Indian skincare market with an increased discussion on their skin-strengthening properties. Experts decode the difference between the two and their appropriate usage based on skin type

21 August,2022 09:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Photos: Happy Birthday to the speedster Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt is regarded as the fastest man on the planet who makes sprinting events look like child's play with his immense speed. With a name befitting his athletic prowess, Usain will go down as one of the best athletes of all time. Pictures Courtesy/ Official Instagram account of Usain Bolt

21 August,2022 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai

