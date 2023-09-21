- Latest News
Two persons drowned while another went missing during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremonies in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bollywood ride didn't just show off her acting chops but also her incredible fashion evolution. Starting from her early days in "Refugee," to rocking her iconic Poo character in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," and still influencing today's fashion trends, Kareena has seriously left her mark on the industry.21 September,2023 09:18 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 66,785 "one-and-a-half-day" Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea and other water bodies, including artificial ponds, till 6 am on Thursday21 September,2023 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Every year, World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated on September 21 to raise awareness about the neurological condition among people. Mumbai health experts shed light on the causes, symptoms, effects, challenges and how people can help those suffering from the disease21 September,2023 10:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Athletics: Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra and Tajinderpal Singh Toor were leading in javelin throw and shot put respectively. Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal by recording an 88.06 metre throw in javelin. He was the first Indian to win gold for India in the javelin throw. The shot put specialist won a gold medal by registering a throw of 20.75 metre21 September,2023 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
