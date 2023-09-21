Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident at the age of 58
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Ganesh Chaturthi: Two drown, one missing during idol immersion in Thane

Two persons drowned while another went missing during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremonies in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district

'To the Ultimate Queen': Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wish Kareena Kapoor

21 September,2023 12:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kareena Kapoor Birthday 2023: The actress' fashion evolution through the years

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bollywood ride didn't just show off her acting chops but also her incredible fashion evolution. Starting from her early days in "Refugee," to rocking her iconic Poo character in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," and still influencing today's fashion trends, Kareena has seriously left her mark on the industry.

21 September,2023 09:18 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Mumbai: More than 66,700 Ganesh idols immersed till Thursday morning, says BMC

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 66,785 "one-and-a-half-day" Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea and other water bodies, including artificial ponds, till 6 am on Thursday

21 September,2023 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
What you need to know about Alzheimer’s and here’s how you can help

Mid-Day Premium What you need to know about Alzheimer’s and here’s how you can help

Every year, World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated on September 21 to raise awareness about the neurological condition among people. Mumbai health experts shed light on the causes, symptoms, effects, challenges and how people can help those suffering from the disease

21 September,2023 10:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Asian Games: Most medals won by India in 2018

Athletics: Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra and Tajinderpal Singh Toor were leading in javelin throw and shot put respectively. Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal by recording an 88.06 metre throw in javelin. He was the first Indian to win gold for India in the javelin throw. The shot put specialist won a gold medal by registering a throw of 20.75 metre

21 September,2023 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

