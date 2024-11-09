Breaking News
My shoulders are broad enough to accept all criticism: CJI Chandrachud in his farewell speech
12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai
Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged
Central Railway to operate mega block between on Sunday, check details
Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 that went missing 10 years ago with 239 people on board
BJP burnt Manipur, attempted to divide people across India: Rahul Gandhi during Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 rally
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Maharashtra elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray's people-first vision for state

In an exclusive interview, Aaditya Thackeray critiques Maharashtra’s current government for prioritising contractors over citizens, underscoring his commitment to sustainable development and people-first governance

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ sheds light on life of ‘Lady Superstar' Watch Trailer

09 November,2024 01:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Amy Jackson shares babymoon diaries from Dubai with her husband Ed Westwick

Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are set to welcome their first child. Ahead of their baby’s arrival in 2025, the couple jetted off to Dubai for a babymoon. Amy took to Instagram and shared fun pictures from the vacation

09 November,2024 01:00 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
News
Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 that went missing 10 years ago

The search for flight MH370 was originally called off in 2018 after an extensive operation that lasted four years. During this time, authorities found multiple wreckage parts washed up on the shores of Réunion Island. However, the final resting place of the main wreckage of flight MH370 was never located within the original search area.

08 November,2024 10:53 PM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Lifestyle News
Majuli island in Assam prepares to celebrate Raas Mahotsav

Majuli is preparing for one of its most celebrated annual events, the Raas Mahotsav, which will be held from November 15 to 17

09 November,2024 01:17 PM IST | Assam | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Border-Gavaskar Trophy |

Border-Gavaskar Trophy | "Need to execute planning that we make": Nikhil Chopra

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick start on November 22 with the first Test match being played at Perth. Over the years, Team India has been dominating against Australia. Indians have won its previous four series against the Aussies in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons

09 November,2024 12:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


