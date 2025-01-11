-
A male tiger from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Yavatmal, travelled 500 km to Solapur district. The Maharashtra Forest Department plans to capture, radio-collar, and release it at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve
Well-known Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania has reportedly suffered a heart attack. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai11 January,2025 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Activists claim civic body dragging feet to protect political posters; Railways, MMRDA object to revenue-sharing plan11 January,2025 07:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
The Mumbai shows are set to happen on January 18, 19, 21 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai11 January,2025 02:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Saim Ayub was examined by two noted orthopaedic surgeons in London, Dr David Redfern and Dr Lucky Jeyaseelan. The source said that even after being advised to be on a six-week rest, Saim Ayub travelled to London for consultations with specialists11 January,2025 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
