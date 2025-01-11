Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
Tiger travels 500 km from Yavatmal to Solapur, to be relocated to Sahyadri

A male tiger from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Yavatmal, travelled 500 km to Solapur district. The Maharashtra Forest Department plans to capture, radio-collar, and release it at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve

Game Changer box office day 1: Ram Charan-starrer earns Rs 51 cr

11 January,2025 12:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, condition critical: Reports 

Well-known Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania has reportedly suffered a heart attack. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai

11 January,2025 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Five months on, BMC sits on hoarding policy after death of 17 people

Activists claim civic body dragging feet to protect political posters; Railways, MMRDA object to revenue-sharing plan

11 January,2025 07:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Coldplay India tour: Limited tickets added for Mumbai shows; see details

The Mumbai shows are set to happen on January 18, 19, 21 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

11 January,2025 02:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Saim Ayub's availability for CT to be known in a week

Saim Ayub was examined by two noted orthopaedic surgeons in London, Dr David Redfern and Dr Lucky Jeyaseelan. The source said that even after being advised to be on a six-week rest, Saim Ayub travelled to London for consultations with specialists

11 January,2025 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

