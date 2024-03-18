Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
Transfer of BMC chief: EC did what CM Shinde should have, says Sena (UBT)

Election Commission on Monday ordered the removal of certain bureaucrats including BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal. Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) said that the ECI has done what CM Shinde should have done

Munawar Faruqui reacts to Elvish Yadav's arrest: My phone is switched off

18 March,2024 03:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In Pics: BTS of an epic collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran spent a week in Mumbai before his performance on Saturday, March 16. While the singer-songwriter interacted with several famous personalities in the city during his visit, it was his collaboration with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh that won hearts. He also sang a few lines in Punjabi to the delight of the crowd gathered to hear him sing. Now, Diljit has shared some BTS pics that resulted in this epic collaboration (All Pics/ Diljit Dosanjh Instagram)

18 March,2024 06:41 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
The government that could not stop inflation...
The government that could not stop inflation...

As the BJP itself said, ‘Change the government which could not stop inflation’

18 March,2024 06:40 PM IST | Mumbai | Harshal Pradhan
Ananya Panday, muse for Rahul Mishra, closes Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024

Ananya Panday collaborated with Rahul Mishra and closed the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 looking stunning. Check out the best looks from the grand finale

18 March,2024 05:09 PM IST | Editor
'Can’t be that he doesn’t have the means to buy a javelin': Chopra on Nadeem

Both Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra are getting ready for the upcoming outdoor season

18 March,2024 06:10 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

