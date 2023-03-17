Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
In Focus

India strong enough to stand against pressure of the West, says Iran

India stopped procurement of crude oil from Iran after the US did not continue with sanction waivers to India and several other countries

 17 March,2023 12:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Aditya, who has been garnering immense appreciation for his performance in his maiden web series, 'The Night Manager', gave his Instagram fans the sweetest surprise as he posted a photo of him face timing with Hollywood star, Tom Hiddleston

17 March,2023 02:34 PM IST | Mumbai | Sneha Singh Nishad
News
The prime minister's remarks were made during his reply to the motion of thanks on the president's address in the Rajya Sabha on February 9 during the first part of the budget session

17 March,2023 02:40 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
If you're looking to relish musical symphonies this weekend in Mumbai, here's a line-up that is sure to get you in the groovy mood

17 March,2023 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Pandya, who was roped in to replace regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the 1st ODI, brought himself into the attack from Shami’s end in the 7th over

17 March,2023 03:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

