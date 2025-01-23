Breaking News
Jalgaon accident: Train was halted on blind curve, oncoming driver tried honking
Maharashtra: Two shot at in firing incident in front of cops in Naigaon
Mumbai: Woman found unconscious with blade in private parts
Mumbai: Banker arrested in Rs 72.5 lakh fraud case
Mumbai: Malad commuters get 300-metre breather
Dwarf sperm whale rescued after stranding in Sindhudurg district

A dwarf sperm whale was found stranded at Tondavli, Sindhudurg, and has been successfully rescued by authorities. It is now being transported to deeper waters for release.

Sky Force movie review: Beautiful story meets bad acting

23 January,2025 06:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Gurucharan Singh’s father shares his health update: ‘He is out of danger'

Almost 20 days since Gurucharan Singh put out a post from the hospital, his father has given a health update and shared that he is doing better and is out of danger

23 January,2025 04:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Topiwala Market redevelopment to prioritise stall owners: BMC commissioner

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani conducted a site inspection of Goregaon’s Topiwala Municipal Market redevelopment, stressing swift construction and prioritising stall owner rehabilitation.

23 January,2025 02:14 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
This exhibition in Mumbai highlights the cultural significance of postage stamps

MAHAPEX 2025, a 4-day long state-level philatelic exhibition organised by Maharashtra Postal Circle kicked off on Wednesday, January 22 at World Trade Centre, Mumbai.   

23 January,2025 05:41 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Ranji comeback fizzles for Rohit, Pant, and Gill; but Jadeja steals the show

It was a forgettable outing for the rest as they made the slow walk back to the hut following early dismissals

23 January,2025 04:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

