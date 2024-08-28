Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
Mumbai: Rs 1 cr in fines imposed on traffic violators on Janmashtami

1,221 auto drivers face music for ferrying more than three passengers

Is THIS the reason behind Aly Goni & Natasa Stankovic’s breakup?

28 August,2024 09:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Abhishek returns to Mumbai with family, netizens question Aishwarya's absence

Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and sister Shweta Bachchan were seen exiting the airport, but netizens had one question to ask: Where is Aishwarya Rai?

28 August,2024 08:23 AM IST | Mumbai
News
Uttar Pradesh: 8 railway stations in Lucknow division officially renamed

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government over the renaming eight railway stations in Lucknow division and said it should instead focus on improving the condition of railway stations and preventing train accidents

28 August,2024 12:26 PM IST | Lucknow | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Decoding the cost of living in Mumbai for students and bachelors

Mid-Day Premium Decoding the cost of living in Mumbai for students and bachelors

People from across the country move to Mumbai for studies or work. However, the basic cost of living in the city has often come under debate. We decode how much money is required to live in Mumbai for students and bachelors

28 August,2024 11:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Zaheer Khan set to join Lucknow Super Giants as team mentor

Zaheer Khan will take charge of the position after Gautam Gambhir who left the side after the IPL 2023 edition. LSG is also looking forward to providing Khan with a wider profile, which would mean involvement with the scouting and player-development programmes during the off-season

28 August,2024 12:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

