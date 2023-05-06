Breaking News
Mumbai reports one death, 47 new Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police issues preventive order for property owners, check guidelines
IIT Bombay suicide case: Special court grants bail to arrested student
BJP got perturbed by Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka
Cyclone Mocha: Storm brewing in southeast Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify
Maharashtra: 40 people injured in honey bee attack in Chandrapur

The incident took place at a crematorium where a number of people had gathered for the last rites of a local resident, a district health official said

‘Hats off to Amitabh Bachchan’s discipline at this age’: Neena Gupta | Exclusive

06 May,2023 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan FINALLY confirms Jawan release date, film to hit theaters in Sep

Helmed by Atlee, the film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on June 2 this year but the makers have now decided to shift the official release date

06 May,2023 06:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Karnataka polls: BJP taking country on path of progress, says Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath, who first arrived in Puttur, where party candidate Asha Thimmappa Gowda is pitted against Ashok Kumar Rai of Congress and a BJP rebel Arun Kumar Puthila, said the BJP is taking the country on path of progress

06 May,2023 09:04 PM IST | Mangaluru | PTI
Lifestyle News
LGBTQIA+ individuals react to the ongoing marriage equality hearings

Millions of LGBTQIA+ persons across India are experiencing a flurry of emotions as litigators debate identities, and rights in the fight for marriage equality

06 May,2023 05:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
How 'Thala' Dhoni plotted Rohit Sharma's second consecutive duck in IPL 2023?

Rohit Sharma's horrid run in IPL since the last edition continued as he failed to trouble the scorer for the second match in succession with MI scoring a below-par 139 for 8 against an inspired performance from CSK

06 May,2023 08:27 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent

