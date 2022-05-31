×
Uttar Pradesh: Seven members of family die in collision between ambulance, canter vehicle in Bareilly
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam

Child dead, woman in hospital, husband absconding after attempting to end life
Police say Vasai family was struggling with financial problems, had sold flat four months ago

Sidhu Moose Wala's last rites today, several mourners gather at his residence

A.P. Dhillon highlights dark side of Punjabi rappers' life Sidhu Moose Wala passes away

Priyanka Chopra expresses happiness on seeing Asian talent get recognition
On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram Story and congratulated all the winners of Cannes 2022

31 May,2022 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson

Patel had joined the Congress in 2019

31 May,2022 11:57 AM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI
Explained: Clinical psychologists break down what therapy is and how it works

The impact of the pandemic on mental health has been catastrophic, making mental health awareness the need of the hour like never before. We spoke to two clinical psychologists to further our understanding of therapy and how it helps

31 May,2022 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Viswanathan Anand beats Carlsen in blitz event of Norway Chess, finishes fourth

The Indian GM started with a win over Aryan Tari (Norway) in the blitz before drawing with So in round two. He posted a victory over veteran Veselin Topalov in the third round before sharing the point with Teimur Radjabov

31 May,2022 10:29 AM IST | Stavenger (Norway) | PTI

