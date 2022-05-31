In Focus
-
Mumbai
Child dead, woman in hospital, husband absconding after attempting to end life31 May,2022 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania Police say Vasai family was struggling with financial problems, had sold flat four months ago
-
-
-
Police say Vasai family was struggling with financial problems, had sold flat four months ago
On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram Story and congratulated all the winners of Cannes 202231 May,2022 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Patel had joined the Congress in 201931 May,2022 11:57 AM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI
The impact of the pandemic on mental health has been catastrophic, making mental health awareness the need of the hour like never before. We spoke to two clinical psychologists to further our understanding of therapy and how it helps31 May,2022 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
The Indian GM started with a win over Aryan Tari (Norway) in the blitz before drawing with So in round two. He posted a victory over veteran Veselin Topalov in the third round before sharing the point with Teimur Radjabov31 May,2022 10:29 AM IST | Stavenger (Norway) | PTI