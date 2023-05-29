Breaking News
Mumbai: Dog bites up by 28 per cent in one year, reveals BMC data
Mumbai will only get hot, hotter, hottest!
Mumbai: India's longest girder becomes part of much-awaited Vidyavihar bridge
Fire-fighting system in posh Pedder Rd bldg fails during fire
Mumbai Crime: Chain smoker arrested for posing as cop to snatch cigarettes from vendors
BREAKING: 3 killed in car accident on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway

The accident took place on Monday morning between 5 am and 5.30 am near Deulgaon Kol village on the expressway

IN PICS: Shanaya Kapoor channels her inner Barbie in pink bodycon dress

29 May,2023 10:25 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
IIFA 2023: Hrithik bursts out in laughter as paparazzi says 'Abe chilla mat'

Hrithik Roshan was introduced as the 'Greek God Of Bollywood' when he arrived for the green carpet of IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The reaction by a paparazzo had Roshan in splits

29 May,2023 09:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Dog bites up by 28 per cent in one year, reveals BMC data

BMC data shows that 10 people per hour fall victim to canine attacks in city

29 May,2023 07:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey
Lifestyle News
Mental Health Awareness Month: Expert tips on journaling for mental health

Mental health expert outlines different types of journaling, its benefits, and shares tips to help cultivate the therapeutic practice

29 May,2023 09:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
GT vs CSK: IPL 2023 final moves into Reserve Day after play is washed out

Having briefly raised hopes more than once by lessening in intensity, it bucketed down from around 9.20 pm, leaving the outfield draped in puddles at several places.

29 May,2023 09:02 AM IST | Ahmedabad | R Kaushik

