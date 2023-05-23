Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

BREAKING: 6 persons killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Buldhana
Maharashtra

6 persons killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Buldhana district

Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan goes for more black on the red carpet

Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan goes for more black on the red carpet

23 May,2023 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy raises mercury levels in a strapless black gown

Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy raises mercury levels in a strapless black gown

At the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Mouni Roy looks sophisticated and alluring in a black dress with skillful makeup

23 May,2023 07:46 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars

Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars

Pictures of CM Eknath Shinde, and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis have been pasted on pillars of both the new Metro lines

23 May,2023 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav | Nimesh Dave
Lifestyle News
Mental Health Awareness Month: How to move towards secure attachment styles

Mid-Day Premium Mental Health Awareness Month: How to move towards secure attachment styles

Attachment styles are trending on social media, but what are they? A mental health practitioner explains the different types of attachment styles, how do they develop, and shares actionable tips to adapt secure attachment styles

23 May,2023 09:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
IPL 2023: Who will win Orange Cap? A look at all key contenders

IPL 2023: Who will win Orange Cap? A look at all key contenders

After two months of riveting action, the 15th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) found its winner. Gujarat Titans, one of the two new teams to join the tournament last season, beat Rajasthan Royals for the third time in the season, by seven wickets to win their maiden IPL trophy

22 May,2023 07:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK