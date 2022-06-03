×
Loan apps case: Cops don’t help, what do we do, ask victims

Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey directed the police station to file FIRs, after a mid-day correspondent raised the issue during a meeting with him on June 1

Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest man tag, surpasses Gautam Adani

Amitabh Bachchan shares picture from his wedding; Akshay Kumar has a request Bollywood Top Stories

Entertainment News
Farah Khan : One can't make other person feel bad in the name of jokes

And now Farah Khan, who is one of the hosts for IIFA Rocks, shared her views about what boundaries should exist within comedy -- especially while hosting an award show

03 June,2022 11:43 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Chinese visa case: Court rejects bail plea of Karti Chidambaram

On May 30, the court of Special CBI judge M.K. Nagpal had reserved the order and posted the matter for Friday

03 June,2022 06:31 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Lifestyle News
This is the only sunscreen guide you will ever need

Experts answer important questions about sunscreen, bust myths, and suggest how to pick one that suits your skin

03 June,2022 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Cricket stadium named after Sunil Gavaskar in Zanzibar

Gavaskar, 72, is the goodwill ambassador of East Africa. He played against East Africa in the 1975 World Cup

03 June,2022 07:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Debasish Datta

