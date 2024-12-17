-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
One of the largest subways in the city, Metro Junction subway, is clean and well-maintained, with eight entry points. Security is in place, and cleaning is done daily. However, pedestrians have requested better illustrations and signage inside the subway.
Sonakshi SInha hit back at Mukesh Khanna with a strongly worded response after the latter blamed her father Shatrughan Sinha for a 2019 incident on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 sets17 December,2024 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 2.2 degrees below the seasonal average, which dropped further to 14 degrees Celsius on Monday17 December,2024 10:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
With the season of joy upon us, we curate the best places in and around Mumbai to savour the sweet, the spicy and everything in between to ring in the Christmas cheer. Plus, a list of home chefs to order in17 December,2024 07:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar | Divyasha Panda
At the stroke of Lunch, India managed to put 167/6 on the board, trailing by 278 runs, with Jadeja and Nitish unbeaten with scores of 41(77) and 7(20), respectively17 December,2024 10:12 AM IST | Brisbane | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT