According to the state's latest Economic Survey, Maharashtra's economy, the top contributor to the national nominal GDP, is expected to expand by 7.6 per cent in 2023-24
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Sushant Divgikr claimed that guests gatecrashed a recent celebrity wedding. The Dabangg star reacted to the post27 June,2024 10:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Threatened to not tell anyone including her boyfriend, who brought the accused along unsuspectingly27 June,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Balancing short-term and long-term financial goals by preparing your personal investment policy statement. Keep liquidity for the short-term needs and plan the long-term with a mix of equity and debt, depending on your risk appetite27 June,2024 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
The Guyanese Indians as they are referred to form the largest ethnic group in this country which shares borders with Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela27 June,2024 01:42 PM IST | Georgetown (Guyana) | mid-day online correspondent
