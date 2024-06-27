Breaking News
NEET-UG row: Surgeon under scanner for alleged scorecard discrepancy
Mumbai: Central Railway commuters unite, petition for improved AC local train services
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Borivli doesn’t have to grill and bear it any more
Mumbai: Teen gang-raped by boyfriend’s friends during outing to Gorai
Mumbai: Racecourse handover to BMC nears final lap
Maharashtra's economy expected to grow by 7.6 per cent in 2023-24
According to the state's latest Economic Survey, Maharashtra's economy, the top contributor to the national nominal GDP, is expected to expand by 7.6 per cent in 2023-24

Kalki 2898 AD cast fees revealed: Prabhas charged Rs 80 crore

27 June,2024 02:58 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Gatecrashing at Sonashi's wedding? Guest drops hint

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Sushant Divgikr claimed that guests gatecrashed a recent celebrity wedding. The Dabangg star reacted to the post

27 June,2024 10:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Teen gang-raped by boyfriend’s friends during outing to Gorai

Threatened to not tell anyone including her boyfriend, who brought the accused along unsuspectingly

27 June,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Easy investment guide for Gen Z: Top tips from finance gurus

Mid-Day Premium Easy investment guide for Gen Z: Top tips from finance gurus

Balancing short-term and long-term financial goals by preparing your personal investment policy statement. Keep liquidity for the short-term needs and plan the long-term with a mix of equity and debt, depending on your risk appetite

27 June,2024 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Guyana chronicles: Bhojpuri nights, ubiquitous Hindu temples and booming economy

The Guyanese Indians as they are referred to form the largest ethnic group in this country which shares borders with Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela

27 June,2024 01:42 PM IST | Georgetown (Guyana) | mid-day online correspondent

