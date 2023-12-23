-
The accused, who include a woman and a couple, collected a total of Rs 34,78,818 from the victim between January 2019 and 2021
'Leo' actor Mansoor Ali Khan had filed a defamation case against Trisha after she reprimanded him for his derogatory comments against her. The court has denied the lawsuit23 December,2023 09:06 AM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent
The newspaper report says the prefecture said the plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the UAE23 December,2023 08:20 AM IST | London | PTI
Situationships limit the depth of emotional connection and empathy by keeping interactions predominantly surface-level, share experts23 December,2023 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
After Samson’s match-winning ton against SA, India skipper Rahul admits he’s been unlucky not to get a chance at No. 3 as stalwarts occupy key spots in ODIs23 December,2023 08:00 AM IST | South Africa | PTI
