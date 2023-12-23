Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
Merry Christmas

In Focus

Thane: Seven booked for duping man of Rs 34 lakh

The accused, who include a woman and a couple, collected a total of Rs 34,78,818 from the victim between January 2019 and 2021

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on playing age-appropriate roles

23 December,2023 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Madras High Court denies Mansoor from filing defamation case against Trisha

'Leo' actor Mansoor Ali Khan had filed a defamation case against Trisha after she reprimanded him for his derogatory comments against her. The court has denied the lawsuit

23 December,2023 09:06 AM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent
News
France grounds flight carrying 303 Indians on human trafficking suspicion

The newspaper report says the prefecture said the plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the UAE

23 December,2023 08:20 AM IST | London | PTI
Lifestyle News
Do situationships affect our emotional intelligence? Experts say yes, here’s why

Situationships limit the depth of emotional connection and empathy by keeping interactions predominantly surface-level, share experts

23 December,2023 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
‘Sanju’s unfortunate’

After Samson’s match-winning ton against SA, India skipper Rahul admits he’s been unlucky not to get a chance at No. 3 as stalwarts occupy key spots in ODIs

23 December,2023 08:00 AM IST | South Africa | PTI

