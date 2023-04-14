Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai: Builder arrested for not delivering flats after taking money

The arrested builder and his partner had promised flats to customers in their ongoing housing project in Madanpura area but did not fulfil the commitment though the customers had paid nearly the entire price of the flats, he said

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan wish on Ranbir-Alia's first wedding anniversary

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan wish on Ranbir-Alia's first wedding anniversary

14 April,2023 01:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS Stars! Avinash Gowariker on how Shah Rukh Khan's family portraits were shot

BTS Stars! Avinash Gowariker on how Shah Rukh Khan's family portraits were shot

The ace photographer joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

14 April,2023 10:13 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra tests positive for Covid-19

Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje also tested positive for Covid-19

14 April,2023 01:11 PM IST | Jaipur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
‘Literature and conflict are the only narratives coming out of the Northeast’

‘Literature and conflict are the only narratives coming out of the Northeast’

Pariat who juggles between Shillong and Delhi, speaks to Mid-day Online about her latest book: 'Everything the Light Touches'. She says there is a need to celebrate Meghalaya not only through text but also its tradition of oral storytelling

14 April,2023 04:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Titans dethrone KKR to climb to third spot

IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Titans dethrone KKR to climb to third spot

Gujarat Titans roared back to winning ways with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings after Mohit Sharma's excellent return to the IPL and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 here on Thursday

14 April,2023 02:46 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK