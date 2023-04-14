- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
The arrested builder and his partner had promised flats to customers in their ongoing housing project in Madanpura area but did not fulfil the commitment though the customers had paid nearly the entire price of the flats, he said
The ace photographer joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'14 April,2023 10:13 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje also tested positive for Covid-1914 April,2023 01:11 PM IST | Jaipur | mid-day online correspondent
Pariat who juggles between Shillong and Delhi, speaks to Mid-day Online about her latest book: 'Everything the Light Touches'. She says there is a need to celebrate Meghalaya not only through text but also its tradition of oral storytelling14 April,2023 04:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Gujarat Titans roared back to winning ways with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings after Mohit Sharma's excellent return to the IPL and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 here on Thursday14 April,2023 02:46 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT