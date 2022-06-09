In Focus
One dead, 19 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra09 June,2022 12:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent The ground plus two storey structure in Shastrinagar locality collapsed shortly after midnight, the official said
Shah Rukh Khan's pictures were shared by his long-time manager Pooja Dadlani and she captioned the post- "For Nayanthara’s Special Day!!"09 June,2022 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Jain was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court by the ED officials, which had demanded that his custodial remand be extended by five more days09 June,2022 11:48 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
As children in Mumbai prepare to get back to the classroom with a fixed academic schedule from June 13, nutritionists tell us how mindful eating habits could help bring order to students’ busy lives09 June,2022 10:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Both the Indian teams will take on hosts Belgium in double-headers on June 11 and 1209 June,2022 08:56 AM IST | Bengaluru | Agencies