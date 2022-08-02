×
Mumbai: Invest more in safety kits, medical insurance than T-shirts, says Dahi Handi committee to Govinda groups
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
Mumbai: Two women held for trying to sell newborn girl for Rs 4.5 lakh
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6

Invest more in safety kits than T-shirts: Dahi Handi committee to pathaks
Mumbai

Mumbai’s Dahi Handi Utsav Samanvay Samiti (DHUSS), an umbrella body of Dahi Handi pathaks, recently concluded their committee meeting by deciding that various pathaks should invest more in safety kits and insurance for their members rather than on t-shirts and other expenses

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan

Have you heard? 'Singham 3' to go on floors in April 2023

Entertainment News
Italian win for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Chadha and Fazal to be honoured at the Maratea Film fest for their contribution to Indian cinema

02 August,2022 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
News
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead

Furthermore, on June 22, a group of US lawmakers reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country

02 August,2022 09:39 AM IST | Washington | Agencies
Lifestyle News
Minimalist skincare: Steps and key points to remember as per your skin type

Premium

At a time when skincare trends and products crowd social media feeds, identifying a suitable skincare routine can be overwhelming. Decluttering the information, expert dermatologists shed light on minimalistic skincare routine and cautionary points for different skin types

02 August,2022 09:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
CWG 2022: India's schedule for Day 5 of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

India has so far won 9 medals across the first four days of the Commonwealth Games 2022. On Day 5, the likes of India's badminton, Table-tennis, gymnastics, lawn ball, and weightlifting side will be looking forward to increasing the country's medal tally

02 August,2022 10:35 AM IST | Birmingham | PTI

