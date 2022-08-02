Mumbai

| Mumbai | Anagha Sawant 02 August,2022 11:45 AM IST

Mumbai

Mumbai’s Dahi Handi Utsav Samanvay Samiti (DHUSS), an umbrella body of Dahi Handi pathaks, recently concluded their committee meeting by deciding that various pathaks should invest more in safety kits and insurance for their members rather than on t-shirts and other expenses