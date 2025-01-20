-
A fire broke out in an open field near Nagla Bandar, Thane, this morning, affecting dry wood stored in the area. The Thane Fire Brigade extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.
Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories and posted a video offering a glimpse of the holy city Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh as she arrived to attend the Maha Kumbh 202520 January,2025 02:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
MGL has informed customers of a temporary disruption in PNG supply in Kandivali West areas due to maintenance work on the pipeline network, effective from 11 AM on 20 January 2025.20 January,2025 01:49 PM IST | Mumbai
The doctors successfully treated the pregnant woman who arrived in critical condition with a hemoglobin level of 2 (g/dL) and a rare diagnosis of catastrophic antiphospholipid antibody syndrome (APLA)20 January,2025 01:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Another identical warrant was issued against managing director of the farm Gazi Shahagir Hossain as well as since he too did not respond to the summon20 January,2025 01:12 PM IST | Dhaka | PTI
