Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
Fire breaks out near Nagla Bandar in Thane, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in an open field near Nagla Bandar, Thane, this morning, affecting dry wood stored in the area. The Thane Fire Brigade extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.

Watch! SRK reacts to Chris Martin’s adorable shoutout at Coldplay Mumbai concert

20 January,2025 02:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh 2025

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories and posted a video offering a glimpse of the holy city Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh as she arrived to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025

20 January,2025 02:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
PNG supply halted in parts of Borivali, Goregaon, and Kandivali for maintenance

MGL has informed customers of a temporary disruption in PNG supply in Kandivali West areas due to maintenance work on the pipeline network, effective from 11 AM on 20 January 2025.

20 January,2025 01:49 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Mother, baby survive rare life-threatening disorder in high-risk pregnancy

The doctors successfully treated the pregnant woman who arrived in critical condition with a hemoglobin level of 2 (g/dL) and a rare diagnosis of catastrophic antiphospholipid antibody syndrome (APLA)

20 January,2025 01:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant against former skipper Shakib Al Hasan

Another identical warrant was issued against managing director of the farm Gazi Shahagir Hossain as well as since he too did not respond to the summon

20 January,2025 01:12 PM IST | Dhaka | PTI

