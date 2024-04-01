Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Bombay High Court grants Sameer Wankhede relief in Sushant Rajput drug case

Between Nov 2023 & Mar 2024, Sameer Wankhede got eight notices from the NCB regarding Sushant Singh Rajput drug case that he challenged in Bombay HC.

Chiranjeevi calls out son Ram Charan for wasting electricity

Chiranjeevi calls out son Ram Charan for wasting electricity

01 April,2024 12:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
When Ajay Devgn’s prank led to a woman attempting suicide

When Ajay Devgn’s prank led to a woman attempting suicide

Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’. It centers around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the revered coach of the Indian national football team.

01 April,2024 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
IN PHOTOS: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail, AAP workers protest

IN PHOTOS: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail, AAP workers protest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taken to Tihar Jail on Monday after a city court sent him to judicial custody till April 15. Pics/PTI

01 April,2024 05:52 PM IST | Devashri Bhujbal
Lifestyle News
Retinol, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid: Trending skincare ingredients decoded

Mid-Day Premium Retinol, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid: Trending skincare ingredients decoded

Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides or retinol are names of some of the trending skincare ingredients you must have heard many times. However, we barely know how they help the skin. If you have been tempted to experiment with these ingredients but hesitated to invest in them, here is everything you need to know before making a purchase

01 April,2024 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Struggling MI long for for happy homecoming

Struggling MI long for for happy homecoming

A six-run defeat to Pandya's former team Gujarat Titans was followed by a walloping by Sunrisers Hyderabad who won the record run-fest by 32 runs in Hyderabad

01 April,2024 05:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK