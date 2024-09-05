-
These initiatives have led to total savings of Rs 4.62 crore, which includes savings of Rs.2.66 crore by the Mumbai Division, Rs 1.09 crore by the Bhusaval Division, Rs 0.69 crore by the Pune Division, Rs 0.10 crore by the Nagpur Division and Rs 0.08 crore by Solapur Division
Film Heritage Foundation and Akkineni Nagewara Rao family is presenting the countrywide festival in association with the NFDC – National Film Archive Of India and PVR-Inox05 September,2024 12:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
During his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singapore is not only a partner nation but it is an inspiration for every developing country; he thanked Wong for the warm welcome05 September,2024 10:33 AM IST | Singapore | mid-day online correspondent
As more people want to eat healthy, especially during festivals, even chefs and nutritionists say you can do a lot with traditional sweets by simply replacing ingredients. They not only share recipes for ladoos but also rasmalai among others05 September,2024 01:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
During the T20I match against Scotland, the Australian cricket team scripted history. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)05 September,2024 01:15 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
